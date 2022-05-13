Congress threatens stir over TRS office land in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the State government cancel the GO issued on Wednesday, allotting 4,935 sq yd at NBT Nagar on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills to TRS for its district party office, Congress national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday warned of a major "movement".

The Congress would team up with Left parties and wage a movement on the ground to prevent the ruling party from carrying out any kind of construction in the land which worth around Rs 100 crore.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, he questioned why the Chief Secretary had allotted such prime land right next to the TRS party office that was allotted by Congress in 2004 for carrying out political activities in 4,840 square yards.

Alleging that in a similar manner, 14 acres worth Rs 1,000 crore in Filmnagar were allotted to Red Port Company owned by MP G Ranjith Reddy, where heritage rocks and an ancient temple were demolished, he wondered how the assets of TRS leaders and the party had increased enormo-usly in the last eight years.