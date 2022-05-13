Footwear led police to tribal’s rapist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pair of footwear that E Harish Goud, a 25-year-old construction worker from Sangareddy district, had accidently left behind at the crime scene led to his arrest in the rape and brutal murder of a tribal woman at a Choutuppal godown. The murder came to light after the victim’s husband returned from work and found her body in a pool of blood. Police summoned all the workers working in the diary for questioning.

That is when police recovered the footwear from the crime scene. During the interrogation of workers, they noticed the accused trying to avoid them and also displaying odd behaviour. Further they found that the footwear belonged to him. Questioned, he admitted to have raped and killed the victim. They found that Harish raped the victim even after her death.