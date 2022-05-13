STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Footwear led police to tribal’s rapist

The murder came to light after the victim’s husband returned from work and found her body in a pool of blood.

Published: 13th May 2022 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pair of footwear that E Harish Goud, a 25-year-old construction worker from Sangareddy district, had accidently left behind at the crime scene led to his arrest in the rape and brutal murder of a tribal woman at a Choutuppal godown. The murder came to light after the victim’s husband returned from work and found her body in a pool of blood. Police summoned all the workers working in the diary for questioning.  

That is when police recovered the footwear from the crime scene. During the interrogation of workers, they noticed the accused trying to avoid them and also displaying odd behaviour. Further they found that the footwear belonged to him. Questioned, he admitted to have raped and killed the victim. They found that Harish raped the victim even after her death. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp