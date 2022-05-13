Hyderabad cashier claims innocence, points finger at colleagues after being accused of theft

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cashier of the Bank of Baroda, Vanasthalipuram branch, who allegedly escaped with Rs 22.53 lakh from the bank's cash counter, on Thursday circulated a video stating that he did not swindle any money from the bank.

On Wednesday, the bank's chief manager filed a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police saying that Praveen Kumar told him he had a headache and wanted to step out to buy some medicine. When Praveen did not return till 4 pm, bank officials who were tallying the day’s accounts realised that over Rs 22 lakh in cash was missing.

However, Praveen put out some selfie videos on Thursday, claiming innocence saying the bank's safe was impenetrable. Asking mediapersons to go and check for themselves, Praveen also blamed the improper positioning of the CCTV which does not reveal the face of the person who opens the safe. "In fact, it was I who noticed that there were discrepancies in cash and brought it to the notice of seniors nearly two months ago. However, I was ignored," said Praveen.

In his video, Praveen said: "I place the cash in the locker and leave by 4.30 pm and join work next day morning at 10 am whereas the other staffers are present in the office till 8 pm and sometimes they come even on Saturday and Sundays. I now suspect that they might have swindled the amount. I noticed some discrepancies on Thursday while tallying. I even conveyed the same in the office group but the same day they alleged that I stole cash from the counter."

Meanwhile, cops say that the CCTV footage at the bank does not show Praveen leaving with any bag on that day. Before leaving, he informed his manager in a group stating that he was going home as he was sick.