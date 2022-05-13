Hyderabad hospital staffer accidentally gets Dalit Bandhu sum, refuses to return amount

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange incident, Dalit Bandhu amounts which were to be transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries, were transferred to the accounts of 15 persons working at Lotus Children's Hospital at Lakdi-ka-Pul.

Staff of State Bank of India, Rangareddy Collectorate realised their mistake immediately and approached all the account holders who received the amounts, explained the error that had taken place.

Transactions of 14 employees were reversed, but one of them M Krishna, working as a technician in the hospital who received Rs 9.90 lakh into his account, refused to return the money, saying that he received it from the government.

With no option left, the bank approached Saifabad police station following which a case was registered. DCP Central Zone M Rajesh Chandra said that the case is under investigation.On April 26, the bank transferred Rs 7.44 crore from Rangareddy SC Service Co-Operative Development account, the State government deposit of Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

15 wrong transactions

While transferring the funds, due to a clerical error, 15 transactions were wrongly credited to employees of Lotus Children's Hospital. The bank informed police that except one of the wrongly credited transactions, all other transactions have been reversed.