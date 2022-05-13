Hyderabad Police to tap Interpol to trace Nigerian hacker who stole Rs 12.9 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police are preparing to issue a blue coroner notice to Interpol to learn about the exact location of the Nigerian hacker who siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore from AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank's chest account in January this year.

Though it is more than four months, the hacker has remained elusive. The police who suspect that he is not in India have decided to seek support from Interpol to know in which country he has holed up. The police suspect that the money that had been misappropriated had been transferred out of India through hawala or possibly through cryp-tocurrencies.

The police during the course of the investigation had arrested 23 persons including one Nigerian Stephen Orzi but the mastermind, another Nigerian, remains at large.The only clue that the police have about the Nigerian hacker is the IP address of the computer system he had used to hack into the Mahesh Bank's chest account software.

Their efforts to locate him with the help of the IP address have nos far not borne any fruit and hence the decision to seek the help of Interpol by issuing a blue corner notice.

The blue corner notice is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation ot a crime. This will help the police identify the exact location of the Nigerian hacker.

The Hyderabad police will issue a red corner notice which is a request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal

action. It will be more or less like an international arrest warrant.