Police torture SC youth for tearing BJP flexi in Hyderabad's Keshampet

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of police torture, an SC youth who is also a Congress party activist was allegedly detained by Keshampet police of Cyberabad commissionerate and tortured by police personnel at the behest of BJP leaders in the area.

This was "punishment" for tearing down a flexi put up by BJP cadre in view of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s tour in the area.

The victim identified as Nidudavelli Srinu claimed that he was picked up by the police on Tuesday night and from then till Thursday morning, he was beaten up and tortured. DCP Madhapur K Shipavalli told The New Indian Express that they will get the incident inquired into and stern action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Congress' SC wing has demanded the suspension of Keshampet sub-inspector for beating-up Srinu, all through the night at the behest of a BJP leader, who had complained that a BJP flexi was found torn during BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's padayatra in the constituency on the night of May 10.

In a video shared by Congress on Thursday, Srinu was seen with black and blue bruises on his skin. Srinu’s phones were snatched away, and he was released only on Thursday, at 12.30 am.

It was only in the afternoon on Thursday that Srinu's cellphones were returned by the police, when he called Telangana Congress SC Vibhag N Preetham, narrating his two-night ordeal in Keshampet police station. The Congress has implored Dalit organisations to rise to the occasion and see that the Keshampet SI was suspended.

