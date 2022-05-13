STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-year-old falls into water sump in Hyderabad's Gundlapochamma, dies

The boy’s mother had gone out for routine work in the neighbourhood on Thursday morning while his father was also out.

Published: 13th May 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 03:43 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into a water sump while playing in front of his house in Gundlapochamma area on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, the victim was identified as Krishna Das.

The boy's parents, Amar Das and Ameen Das, had come to Telangana from Odisha around 10 years ago to earn a living. The boy’s mother had gone out for routine work in the neighbourhood on Thursday morning while his father was also out.

The couple’s 10-year-old son, who was having fever, was asleep inside the house when the incident took place. When Amar came back home, he found his son’s body floating in the water sump. 

