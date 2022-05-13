Woman kills grandson, ends own life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old woman and her daughter attempted suicide after killing an 18-month-old toddler in Bachupally of Cyberabad commissionerate on Thursday. The 36-year-old daughter of the woman is currently under treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police suspect that the woman, Lalitha killed her daughter Divya’s son Shiva by strangulating him before hanging themselves. A note purportedly written by the victim says they took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the police said.

Lalitha and her son Srikar lived in Nizampet. After Divya got separated from her husband, she and her child moved in with them. It is suspected that Lalitha’s son Srikar wasn’t getting alliances for marriage, leading to the suicide.