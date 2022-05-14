STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cashier thief: 'Accused still at large but his bike found', say police

Police are suspecting that he purchased a new mobile phone to communicate with his family.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:30 AM

Bank of Baroda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cashier of the Bank of Baroda, Vanasthalipuram branch, who allegedly escaped with Rs 22.53 lakh from the bank's cash counter on May 10, is still at large but his bullet bike was found at Chityala of Nalgonda, said Vanasthalipuram police.

In a video circulated on Thursday, cashier Praveen Kumar had stated that he will be returning to his house on Friday but there is no sign of his arrival yet, said the police. Vanasthalipuram police had launched a probe after registering a case under Sections 420 and 408 of IPC.

A police official told The New Indian Express: "The case was registered on April 10 and we suppose that Praveen left for Nalgonda on the same day on his bike and parked it in front of Chityala bus stand."

"It is unsure if he went to Vijayawada and boarded a train to Goa or he returned to Hyderabad and went to Goa. He messaged his friends and family that he was going to Goa and on Thursday he told his mother that he would return home on Friday," it added.

Police are suspecting that he purchased a new mobile phone to communicate with his family. "His mobile number is still switched off and has become difficult to trace it. We suspect that he got a new mobile phone or he might be only using WiFi network. He is stating there were discrepancies in cash and had brought it to the notice of seniors. The truth can be known only if we get his custody."

Bank of Baroda Hyderabad cashier thief Vanasthalipuram
