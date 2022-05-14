STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stick to rules: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand to pub owners

Pub and bar owners were also instructed not to allow minors and to restrict noise levels and management were also asked to install CCTVs with 30 days back-up and a dedicated team to monitor the same.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the drug bust at Pudding and Mink pub recently at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand held a meeting on Friday with with pub, bar, drive-in and restaurant owners pertaining to their operations. 

Stating that Hyderabad was attracting foreign investors because of its extensive, Anand said pub owners must not bring disgrace to the city. "We expect you to run business in a responsible manner and uphold the reputation of the city and State which is getting compromised by just a few of you who want to violate norms for petty gains and there. Please decrease inconvenience to the residents," he said.

Pub and bar owners were also instructed not to allow minors and to restrict noise levels. Managements were also asked to install CCTVs with 30 days back-up and a dedicated team to monitor the same. Both customers and staff should be frisked, CV Anand instructed. 

The Commissioner stressed on timings, on weekdays they should shut establishments by 11 pm and on weekends by midnight, he said. CV Anand also told the mangements of star hotels that serving liquor 24 hours in a day was only for delegates and international travellers, not for the general public.  

