CBI books two Hyderabad punters in IPL match-fixing case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Hyderabad-based punters Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish who along with Delhi-based Dileep Kumar were involved in an international cricket betting racket, being operated from Pakistan, its officials said on Saturday. The trio were a part of a wider network influencing the outcome of the ongoing IPL matches based on inputs received from Pakistan.

This network was involved in cricket betting during the IPL matches held in 2019 as well. They were inducing gullible public to invest in betting. The CBI, which registered a case under several sections of the IPC has found that the three suspects and their associates are in contact with Waqasi Malik, a Pakistani.

The three suspects in connivance with bank officials are using are using different IDs for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification of the bank accounts operated by them and their bank accounts does not exhibit behaviour of a normal savings account and the account transactions are also not in line with the customer profile that has been submitted to the bank as a part of the KYC norms

CBI found that Gurram Satish who owns a garment store in LB Nagar was operating six bank accounts in three banks and the cash deposits in these bank accounts are valued over Rs 4.55 crore domestic deposits and Rs 3.05 foreign deposits for the period from 2012-13 to 2019-20. His relative Gurram Vasu was operating three accounts and had domestic deposits of Rs 5.37 crore during the same period.

Another accused Dileep Kumar was operating 11 accounts in different banks and the transactions are valued more than `43 lakh from the year 2013. CBI also stated that the maximum cash deposited in these accounts are of pan-India nature and indicate that these unusual financial transactions are linked to cricket betting and other criminal activities.

