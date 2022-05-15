CFSL-Hyderabad gets forensic labroratory ammunation to fight cybercrime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges to the 21st-century world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory NCFL (E) in Hyderabad to help defeat cybercriminals.

"The Modi government is setting up a modern cyber lab ecosystem across the nation. This will help increase the conviction rate in cybercrime cases," Shah tweeted after the inaugural.

The NCFL (E) project aims to build a high-end forensic smart server with scalability that would act as a centralised repository for indexing, storage and processing of cybercrime case data. The project entails setting up local servers at sister locations of CFSLs to share the data and improve the processing capabilities and data storage.

It is also meant for providing quality reports and opinions in the field of cyber forensics to aid the criminal justice system, to facilitate investigation, analysis and reporting incidents with special focus on POCSO cases, to develop "NCFL Eco System" by including the other CFSLs and State FSLs in future by improving the capabilities and infrastructure.

The NCFL (E) has created four specialised Hi-Tech units with state-of-the-art facilities. They are the Mobile phone and embedded systems examination unit, Digital Storage Media Examination Unit, Advanced Digital Forensic Unit and Crime Scene Unit.

The Cyber Forensic Laboratory established at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad in 2000 is serving as the mother laboratory for all the cyber first forensic labs in the country, receiving accolades from all around.

It was also declared as Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Cyber Forensics by the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the year 2016 and it is the first Central Laboratory notified as "Examiner of Electronic Evidence" under Section 79A of the IT Act.