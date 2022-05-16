10-year-old boy drowns in city swimming pool in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A visit to swimming pool turned tragic for a family as their 10-year-old son drowned due to alleged negligence of staffers at Samathapuri Colony on Sunday.According to Meerpet police, M Manoj Kumar and his parents, who reside in Lingampally, came to his grandmother’s place in Chaitanyapuri for summer vacation. On Sunday, the family took the children to Blue Fab Swimming Pool.

Even as his parents and others were keeping on eye on the children, Manoj jumped into the pool. Before the elders could realise what was happening, the boy drowned in the deep end of the pool.The body was sent to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. The family members alleged that the boy died due to the negligence of staff as they failed to provide any safety equipment. Police registered a case against Blue Fab Swimming Pool and investigation is in progress.