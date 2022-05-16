Bus crashes into a parked vehicle in Hyderabad, passengers sustain injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least ten passengers on board an RTC bus sustained injuries in an accident in Nalgonda district when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a vehicle which broke down on the road.

The bus with over 20 passengers was heading to Hyderabad from Bhadrachalam.

A lorry broke down on the highway at Narketpally, due to a flat tyre. As a result, the lorry was stationed on the road. Meanwhile, the bus was also moving on the same stretch.

As the lorry had no indications of a breakdown and the driver did not take any precautions, the bus driver did not notice it and crashed into it.

The front portion of the bus was badly damaged injuring passengers in the front seats.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

The injured passengers are said to be out of danger.