Drunk man thrashes wife, tries to end life when sober

According to police, Kumar reached home on Saturday night fully intoxicated and picked up a fight with his wife Manjula Devi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried that his wife and in-laws would lodge a police complaint, a man jumped off the second floor of the building he was residing in at Rajendranagar late on Saturday, only to end up in hospital. According to police, Kumar reached home on Saturday night fully intoxicated and picked up a fight with his wife Manjula Devi.

He thrashed her and when her parents tried to shield her, he assaulted them too. A little later, when he became slightly sober, he realised that he was in for a whole lot of trouble. Worried about the repercussions, Kumar jumped off the second floor of the building. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he is battling for life.

