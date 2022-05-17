City hospital in Hyderabad fixes teen’s rare gynaec condition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old girl received treatment for a rare condition of having nearly 4-inch thick skin blocking her vaginal opening at Renova Hospital. She was initially admitted for severe stomach pain. Upon examination, doctors found that her vaginal opening was sealed due to which the fluids were not being discharged, leading to infection and the pain in her abdomen and stomach.

“Such cases are very rare. We find one in ten thousand women with such a problem. The patient, in this case, was complaining of cyclical abdominal pain for the last 6 months. Thorough clinical examination on her reproductive organs including vagina along with urinary tract lead to discovery abnormal skin sealing her vagina,” said a statement from the hospital.

Due to this tissue, the fluids generated in the reproductive tract were obstructed by the wall and the bad fluid got accumulated inside. Doctors found and came to the conclusion that the accumulated fluid is causing severe pain in her abdomen.

It was then that the doctor decided to perform a Neo-vaginal creation along with separating her vagina, urinary tract and anus. The surgery that took mere 60 minutes, and was performed while ensuring minimal loss of blood, the doctors said.