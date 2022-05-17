STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

City hospital in Hyderabad fixes teen’s rare gynaec condition

It was then that the doctor decided to perform a Neo-vaginal creation along with separating her vagina, urinary tract and anus.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old girl received treatment for a rare condition of having nearly 4-inch thick skin blocking her vaginal opening at Renova Hospital. She was initially admitted for severe stomach pain. Upon examination, doctors found that her vaginal opening was sealed due to which the fluids were not being discharged, leading to infection and the pain in her abdomen and stomach. 

“Such cases are very rare. We find one in ten thousand women with such a problem. The patient, in this case, was complaining of cyclical abdominal pain for the last 6 months.  Thorough clinical examination on her reproductive organs including vagina along with urinary tract lead to discovery abnormal skin sealing her vagina,” said a statement from the hospital.

Due to this tissue, the fluids generated in the reproductive tract were obstructed by the wall and the bad fluid got accumulated inside.  Doctors found and came to the conclusion that the accumulated fluid is causing severe pain in her abdomen.

It was then that the doctor decided to perform a Neo-vaginal creation along with separating her vagina, urinary tract and anus. The surgery that took mere 60 minutes, and was performed while ensuring minimal loss of blood, the doctors said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Renova Hospital Minor girl Gynaec condition
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp