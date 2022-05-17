Four held for murder on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Langar Houz police arrested four persons in connection with the brutal murder of Mohd Jahangir near the PVNR Expressway on May 11. The main accused in the case Mohammed Ashraf had a grudge against Jahangir, as there was an ongoing dispute between them over sharing money which they got from offering rides to passengers. The victim giving him a lesser share in the batta amount (allowance). Ashraf along with his associates attacked Jahangir with sharp weapons and killed him in full public view.

from the eyewitnesses to the incident and also CCTV footage, which clearly showed the persons attacking the victim, helped in arresting the accused, said L Bhaskar Reddy, Inspector, Langar Houz. The other accused are identified as Mir Inayath Ali, Mohd Shafi and Mohd Habeeb.

Police said Ashraf and Jahangir were friends and are worked as poultry truck drivers at a chicken centre in Nampally, Hyderabad. They used to transport poultry to customers in the neighbouring states. While transporting, they used to offer rides to passengers and collected money from them. Ashraf was angry as Jahangir did not share the money equally and he was also angry that Jahangir took a chunk of the share in the batta given to them by the chicken centre owner.

To settle the issue, Ashraf asked Jahangir to meet him at Chandrayangutta. But Jahangir asked Ashraf to come to the Ring Road near the PVNR Expressway. At the spot, when Jahangir was waiting for Ashraf, the other three accused killed him and fled from the spot. The arrested accused were produced before the court and sent to remand.

CCTV footage helps cops nab the accused

