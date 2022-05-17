STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rachakonda cops arrest pool owner in Hyderabad

The child’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:53 AM

drowning

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested Ashok Goud, owner of Blu Fab swimming pool at Nagole, after a 10-year-old child drowned in the pool due to alleged negligence from the pool management. Meanwhile, the police, who had registered the case under causing death due to negligence, are likely to alter the case with the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.P Sreedhar Reddy, ACP LB Nagar, said the investigation is in the process.  “We are collecting more details about the incident. Based on the findings, the investigation will proceed,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the victim Manoj Kumar’s family and relatives staged a protest outside the pool demanding strict action and punishment to the pool owner for operating it without any safety measures. Further, as a preventive measure, police personnel were also deployed at the pool.The child’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday.

