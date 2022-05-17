STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up CCTVs at SSC exam centres: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Phone numbers of District and Mandal Education Officers will be displayed at all centres to allow students  to seek help if they face any inconvenience. 

CCTV Camera

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, on Monday, directed her department officials to set up CCTVs at each of the 2,881 exam centres for the upcoming SSC exams to curtail the practice of cheating.The Minister was speaking at a review meeting held in the city regarding various measures to be deployed for the smooth conduct of the SSC exams which will be held from May 23 to June 1.

A total of 5,09,275 students will be writing these examinations. Education department officials have decided that even invigilators will not be permitted to carry mobiles or other electronic devices to ensure transparency and curb cheating at exam centres. Phone numbers of District and Mandal Education Officers will be displayed at all centres to allow students  to seek help if they face any inconvenience. 
 

