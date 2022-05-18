Of trolls and Internet toxicity

Dr Purnima Nagaraja By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent article I read, said that 18 per cent of netizens experience online harassment. Online harassment can take many forms.

Common types include:

Trolling: Making negative and abusive comments to hurt someone

Revenge porn: Sharing sexually explicit photographs or videos of an individual without consent. Sometimes photographs can be morphed to seem explicit.

Message bombing: Sending a large number of messages continuously in the form of text mail or SMS on several chat platforms with the intention of blocking access to their accounts. This is done using bots.

Doxxing: This is a new word for me. I’m told this involves sharing a persons personal details like address and phone numbers online on public platforms. The intent is to facilitate fraud, theft and loss of privacy.

Swatting: Making false police complaints, reporting false illegal events with the intent to harass the person in question

What happens when one is stopped or trolled?

Increased levels of anxiety, depression, suicidal behaviour, self harm, post traumatic stress disorder, low self esteem with feelings of worthlessness, helplessness and sadness — these have been reported in people who faced online harassment. Many also believe that their lives are in danger. The negative psychological effects can last long after the harassments stops and may worsen if harassment continues.

So, who is this troll?

Several studies state that trolls have displayed psychopathy, narcissism, and sadism as personality traits. As surprising as it may sound, many also suffer from low self esteem, need constant validation and possess a need to feel superior and trolling does just that.

It makes one feel powerful, in control and superior. Trolling also feeds the perpetrators ego and thus gives them a sense of mystery, control and courage while offering anonymity.

In the early years, online pestering used to be called shit pasting-hit and run pasting. Today it is called cyber bullying.

Cyber bullies leave no doubt in the minds of their victims, that they’re hated so much that the trolls wish to harm them. The anonymity adds to their toxic behaviours.

How to save yourself from cyber bullying?

Ignore trolls. Don’t fall into the trap of retaliating.

If someone is imposing on your privacy, block them on all platforms and change passwords frequently.

Do not open random text messages. They could be malware designed to control your privacy. Do not accept unknown people as friends.

Don’t reason with trolls. They have structured agendas and have low empathy for others feelings.

Remember, that the troll is getting vicarious pleasure from your distress.

ake police help. The cyber crime department is always ready to help.

Do not feel sorry for a troll. They need to be reported, as you would only be one of several victims.

Seek psychological support. Confide in your parents, friends or seek professional help.

— The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, Hyderabad