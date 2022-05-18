Pause and recharge

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you often feel like you have too much on your plate? Well, you’re not alone! Called burnout, this stress makes you feel like you can’t handle your work, family, commitments, relationships and health well. Psychologists, life coaches and employees share reasons and ways to combat the toxic ‘hustle’ culture that is one of the biggest causes of burnout.

“My typical work routine involves writing social media posts, talking to the clients and instructing the designers. I take a quick break for lunch and finish work before I have the household chores to tend to,” says Priya Verma, a copywriter and account manager, who is also pursuing a Masters degree.

“I often wish there were 40 hours in a day, so, that I could get more time for myself and have an average social life. There are days when I don’t even get time to relax or make a cup of tea for myself. Advertising is actually quite unpredictable, the requirements come suddenly at times and that makes me anxious. Talking to new people, long hours of research, etc., makes me feel anxious and stresses me out easily,” laments Priya. Thankfully, she gets to spend good time with family because she works from home, however, she doesn’t have enough time or energy to spend on her hobbies and other tasks outside of work. But many have it worse and sadly consider it a way of life.

Psychologist and counsellor Aliza Virani defines burnout as a state of feeling extremely overwhelmed — mentally, physically and emotionally, mostly as a result of stress related to their job or workplace. She however clarifies, “It is important to understand a burnout is not something that only the working population faces —it includes anybody who is only giving and working but is unable to make time for themselves. Homemakers and students are an example of this. This exhaustion over a prolonged period of time, especially due to a routine without a break, causes burnout.”

The stressors of a job or workplace causing burnout may affect a person’s life in a variety of ways. A number of possible physiological and psychological symptoms may develop, and these will significantly affect their overall quality of life, says life coach Anika Khara. She lists anxiety, headaches, lack of sleep, fatigue and an increasingly cynical outlook on life and work as common signs of burnout.

Aliza seconds Anika to say that falling ill is one of the most misunderstood signs: “It’s your body’s cry for help, asking you to take a break. You also tend to skip non-work-related activities, thinking your absence would mean missing out on accomplishing a task at work. Isolation, inability to finish tasks you did well earlier and disliking the job that you once loved are all signs of burnout.”

In order to deal with this, Anika says setting priorities for your wellbeing is important. “Make sure you take your annual leave, it allows you to relax and recharge. Next, get enough sleep. Turn off your screens and do something to relax before you go to bed at night. Try to finish work on time. Schedule in time for pleasant activities: Make time for relaxing, hobbies and calls with friends and family. Sometimes having something non-work-related to look forward to can help. And finally, ask for help if you need it. If you are struggling with burnout it may be beneficial to take a few days off work while you recover. You might want to talk to your manager about any issues you are facing at work,” she advises.

Aliza points out that though self-care is a word that has been overused, it’s important to do what you love doing, at least once a week: “Also, set boundaries when it comes to work. Don’t go overboard with work, learn when to say no — take up only how much you can chew. Make time to catch up on a favourite series or show or paint, cook, walk — whatever you enjoy doing and find relaxing.” She adds that insecurity that is so rampant among millennials today and the need to feel competent are what make people push their boundaries at work, home and in their relationships.

Anika says that managers/employers play a critical role in ensuring employees have a great experience: “They’re not only responsible for the career path of the employee, but they’re also responsible for bringing the company values and culture to life. Companies must help managers understand how to do this. A great place to start is with an understanding of the strongest drivers of employee engagement, and try to apply the following things too: Maintaining a reasonable number of work hours, realising personal potential and learning new things, using their greatest strengths, fitting professional abilities with role and responsibilities and making them feel valued and respected,” she concludes.

Priya is currently working to make a proper work schedule soon and knows that the process requires a lot of patience and discipline from her end and is willing to do it all to put a strong fight against burning out.