Sweat it out in the pool

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swimming has always been a great stressbuster to many — splashing around in the pool relaxes muscles and the mind like no other. And summer calls for more of such activities that keep us cool and calm. But what if we told you about the added benefit of a fitter body? You read that right, swimming can be your reason to never skip working out — in the pool!

Celebrity fitness expert Kiran Dembla says swimming is one of the most fun and effective workouts one can try. “Swimming does great things to the body and mind. It is extremely beneficial — that’s because your whole body tends to move and so it tones various parts of your body without having to look for other workouts. It also greatly aids blood circulation. Water also affects your mood by making you feel calm and destressed. Not to forget that it’s the perfect way to beat the heat,” Kiran says.

The fitness freak advises taking a dip every day during the summers if you can. “Early morning hours are a good time to go swimming just like your early morning workouts. 45 minutes in the pool should do wonders to your body. I suggest that beginners should not swim without a coach, not until you know what you’re doing. Swimming is a step-by-step process because you’re in the water and things could go wrong if you’re not careful. You also need to be mindful about what you’re wearing to the pool — comfort beats fashion. Another thing to bear in mind is to not skip sunscreen as you tend to get tanned easily. Once out of the pool, ensure you take a bath with fresh water.”

Rohan Daniel, a city-based freelance fitness coach, lists the benefits of swimming as a workout. “In general, swimming is one of the best forms of exercise because it helps increase your stamina, breathing capacity and keeps many chronic diseases at bay, while also toning your body. Swimming, apart from being an effective workout session, is also a great remedy to recovery — it brings relief from joint pains and ankle issues,” he tells CE. Well, now you have no excuse for working out!