Woman crashes Thar into fence of Balayya’s house

HYDERABAD: A woman driving a Mahindra Thar lost control of the vehicle and rammed the fence set up outside actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday.The woman was tested for drunk driving but found negative. No case has been registered in this regard, said police, as the house owners did not lodge a complaint with the police. It is learnt that the woman agreed to pay for the damage to the fence.

On Tuesday, the woman who was heading towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost took her vehicle to the left, to make way for the ambulance. In the process, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence on the roadside outside the actor’s residence. The incident led to a traffic jam in the area. However, traffic personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicle.

