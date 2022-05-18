STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman crashes Thar into fence of Balayya’s house

On Tuesday, the woman who was heading towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost took her vehicle to the left, to make way for the ambulance.

Published: 18th May 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel try to remove the jeep from the fence of Tollywood actor and MLA Balakrishna’s residence at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman driving a Mahindra Thar lost control of the vehicle and rammed the fence set up outside actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday.The woman was tested for drunk driving but found negative. No case has been registered in this regard, said police, as the house owners did not lodge a complaint with the police. It is learnt that the woman agreed to pay for the damage to the fence.

On Tuesday, the woman who was heading towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost took her vehicle to the left, to make way for the ambulance. In the process, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence on the roadside outside the actor’s residence. The incident led to a traffic jam in the area. However, traffic personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicle.

No case registered
The woman was checked for drunk driving but tested negative. As the house owners didn’t lodge a complaint, no case was filed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp