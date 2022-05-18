Woman found murdered, police hunt for husband

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police have launched a manhunt to nab Durga Prasad, who is suspected to have murdered his 40-year-old wife S Laxmi, whose semi-decomposed body was found lying in their home by their son on Tuesday.

According to the police, S. Venkat Apparao reached home near Shivalayam temple in Puppalaguda falling under Narsingi police station after two days to find Laxmi lying dead in the house and informed them. In his complaint, Apparao said he noticed foul smell from the house and when no one answered his knocks, he took the help of neighbours to gain entry. He said his father Durga Prasad was a drunkard and used to frequently quarrel with his mother.

The police found bleeding injuries on Laxmi’s neck and blisters all over her body. Clues team collected samples from the house and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Narsingi police have registered a murder case.