Fake educational certificates scam: Papers genuine, not candidates, say Hyderabad police

Hyderabad city police, who are investigating the fake educational certificates scam, have so far seized a total of 101 fake certificates. 

Published: 19th May 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:30 AM

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police, who are investigating the fake educational certificates scam, have so far seized a total of 101 fake certificates. According to AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner (Crimes), 44 of those fake certificates were of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU).

As many as 24 certificates of Swamy Vivekananda University, Madhya Pradesh and four certificates of Glocal University, Uttar Pradesh were also found to be fake.“The verification process is on to confirm whether the certificates of Madurai Kamaraj University and Madras University are genuine or fake,” he said.

According to Srinivas, a disquieting aspect of the scam was that the certificates issued from these universities are genuine. But the candidates who obtained the certificates, had never enrolled themselves with the university or attended the classes or even appeared for the examinations, but marksheets, transfer certificates, provisional certificates, certificates of migration and degree certificate were issued to the candidates with a genuine signature of the authority concerned and also the university seal, he added.
Police also found that there is no record of these students anywhere in the universities but discovered huge financial transactions in the entire process.

In-charge VC, Asst Prof nabbed earlier

SRKU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Dr Sunil Kapoor, who is alleged to have played a key role in the scam, obtained anticipatory bail while Assistant Professor Ketan Singh was arrested earlier. Seven agents of various educational institutions located in Hyderabad have already been arrested. While 19 students who obtained certificates were arrested, parents of six students who obtained fake certificates from the university have obtained anticipatory bail from the court. Notices were served to the parents of another six students who are allegedly involved with the racket.

In the scam, which came to light in February this year, four cases were registered at Malakpet, Asif Nagar, Musheerabad and Chaderghat police stations in the city. These case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad city police. The racket targeted students who had failed or couldn’t complete their education. The accused had made a rate chart: For engineering, BTech degrees Rs 3 lakh, for B Com and BA degrees Rs 1.5 lakh, for BSc degree certificate Rs 1.75, for MBA degree Rs 2.75 lakh.

