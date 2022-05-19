STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five of family die as tractor overturns in Warangal

Narsampet Circle Inspector(CI) P Ramesh said that the accident occurred at around 2 pm. 

Published: 19th May 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Five members of a family died and two others were left battling for life when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned at the Ashoknagar bund near Narsampet town of Warangal district on Wednesday. 

Police said the victims were on their way to purchase wedding essentials when the driver lost control over the speeding tractor and it overturned, leaving three people dead on the spot and two others breathed their last while undergoing treatment in hospital. Doctors described the condition of the two survivors as serious.

Narsampet Circle Inspector(CI) P Ramesh said that the accident occurred at around 2 pm. A case was registered under Section 304 (A) IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act) and 337 IPC (Act endangering life or personal safety of others). Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy have expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

