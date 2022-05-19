For a cleaner, clearer future

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encouraging students from across the country to plant and adopt over 5,000 trees is Hyderabad-based TelioEV, an EV charging network provider. As part of the campaign, they launched India’s first-ever human QR Code that has succeeded in helping plant 500 trees in a week and is looking at 500 more by this weekend.

TelioEV start-up powered by TelioLabs, a green tech innovation company with focus on utilising technology for sustainability. Amit Singh, founder-CEO of TelioLabs talks to CE about the unique process that is changing the way youngsters perceive climate change. “Climate change is real and a critical issue across the globe right now. We looked for ways to get people, especially the younger generation, to immediate action. In our attempt to reduce carbon footprint, we chanced about the idea to introduce India’s first-ever human QR code through our campaign Green Warriors that will create awareness through curiosity” Amit shares.

Amit Singh with Smita Aspingekar, COO TelioLabs

What they’re essentially doing is planting trees with each download of the TelioEV app. “Users will get certificates with the details including a unique code and image of their plant. 80G certificates will be issued by recognised NGOs for tree adoption. The users who plant a tree will get a ‘silver badge’ certificate and users who adopt the tree get a ‘gold badge’ certificate,” he adds.

For the campaign, several students took pieces from the QR code of the app and formed the full code, a picture of which was taken using a drone. “This initiative which has now grown to Bengaluru as well, is beyond business goals. The fact that so many of us are suffering as a direct consequence of the scorching heat is reason enough to prove that is the need of the hour.”

Amit says that instead of wasting time by only discussing solutions and they jumped to action. “We have been visiting universities, schools and colleges, and inspiring them to make planting a tree a mandate for freshmen who will come back to college not just with nostalgia but with the joy to check on their plant that they nurtured like a child,” he tells CE.

