Pocket-friendly paradise

HYDERABAD: Home is one of the most prized possessions in an individual’s life. We generally view our house to be a warm resting place after a long hectic day. Some people tend to have this uncontrollable urge to redo their interiors so as to keep up with the ongoing trends. So if you’re one of them, Priti Lohiya, managing director at Priti International Ltd Hyderabad, shares some budget-friendly ways to create a comfy little paradise that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket!

Incorporate multi-function furniture

Multi-function furniture has become the new normal post pandemic. These multi-utility pieces do the trick to enhance your interiors while bearing minimal cost. Look out for a sofa-cum- bed which can be used dually in the price of one. Similarly, coffee tables can act as a light refreshment table and likewise a work desk during office hours.

Less is more

Minimalistic interiors is the current ongoing trend in the home décor industry. Through this, you can redo your house by maximising spaces with minimum furniture. This is a quick method for invigorating the vibe of your space by revising the furnishings. Make ideal use of the space while putting your furnishings. Make a format that will make your home look more open. Example: Go for a bookshelf in one corner and a lounge chair in the other.

Let there be light

The lighting in the house can have a major effect. Ensure that there is a great deal of regular light coming in over the course of the day. To make it a comfortable climate in the evening, you should simply add lights, pixie lights, or candles. Follow this home stylistic layout thought for your room to add a heartfelt vibe.

Dash of colour

You can change the appearance of the house by switching around your textures. Change your cushion covers, floor carpets and rugs, and draperies to give your space a new and fresh look. A definitive home style thought for your living room is to layer various surfaces with different colours. This will add that little additional oomph to your family room.

Vintage wins

Add in a few vintage pieces that make it look elegant while not costing a bomb. Dedicate a corner to antique collection in your house

Styling your home can be a daunting task. Make sure you enjoy this process and incorporate your vibe into your interiors. Little efforts can make a remarkable difference.

