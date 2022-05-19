Two teens slash SSC student’s face for stalking girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police arrested two Intermediate students Rohan and Sanjay, who attacked an SSC student Durga Prasad as he was stalking and harassing his classmate in the guise of love. The girl is Rohan’s friend. The accused picked up Durga Prasad on their bike from Film Nagar, and took him to an isolated location near Musi river where they attacked him with a knife.

They went on to click the victim’s pictures which showed his face bleeding with injuries and fled from the spot. Locals who saw the boy alerted the police and shifted him to a hospital. A case under Sections of Attempt to Murder and Kidnap has been registered and the two accused have been sent to remand, said K Nageshwar Rao, Inspector of Banjara Hills.

Police said Durga Prasad and the girl reside at Film Nagar and are studying in the same school. For the past few days, he had been harassing her. Unable to bear the same, the girl informed her friend Rohan, who assured that he would take care of the matter.

On Tuesday evening, Rohan and Sanjay met the victim at Film Nagar to settle the issue, after which they took him to an isolated spot. An argument broke between them there following which the accused pounced on Durga Prasad and attacked him with a knife. Warning him not to trouble the girl, they left. Police said the boy was treated at a hospital and discharged.