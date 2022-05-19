STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two teens slash SSC student’s face for stalking girl

Police said Durga Prasad and the girl reside at Film Nagar and are studying in the same school. For the past few days, he had been harassing her.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment, Stalking

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police arrested two Intermediate students Rohan and Sanjay, who attacked an SSC student Durga Prasad as he was stalking and harassing his classmate in the guise of love. The girl is Rohan’s friend. The accused picked up Durga Prasad on their bike from Film Nagar, and took him to an isolated location near Musi river where they attacked him with a knife.

They went on to click the victim’s pictures which showed his face bleeding with injuries and fled from the spot. Locals who saw the boy alerted the police and shifted him to a hospital. A case under Sections of Attempt to Murder and Kidnap has been registered and the two accused have been sent to remand, said K Nageshwar Rao, Inspector of Banjara Hills.

Police said Durga Prasad and the girl reside at Film Nagar and are studying in the same school. For the past few days, he had been harassing her. Unable to bear the same, the girl informed her friend Rohan, who assured that he would take care of the matter.

On Tuesday evening, Rohan and Sanjay met the victim at Film Nagar to settle the issue, after which they took him to an isolated spot. An argument broke between them there following which the accused pounced on Durga Prasad and attacked him with a knife. Warning him not to trouble the girl, they left. Police said the boy was treated at a hospital and discharged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banjara Hills Stalking
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp