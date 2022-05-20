Sorcerer forces 18-yr-old to walk on live coals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrifying incident, an 18-year-old girl was made to walk on a spread of live coals recently by a sorcerer at his place in Nashkal near Parigi in Vikarabad district for a cure to her abnormal behaviour, which her parents noticed a few days prior. The incident came to light on Thursday when the police arrested the sorcerer Mohammad Rafiq and sent him to remand.

The girl, a degree student, suffered severe burns on her feet and palms when she fell unable to walk on live coals. The incident took place on May 13. The victim is now battling for life in a hospital. The skin on her feet and legs has been severely scorched. The doctors treating her said infection had already set in and it may necessitate amputation of one or her both legs.

The sorcerer was so cruel that when she fell on the live coals, he pinned her down with his knees which resulted in severe burns. Her parents who were asked to wait rushed inside after hearing their daughter crying in pain. Seeing her condition, they broke down. The sorcerer told them to take her to a nearby temple and sleep there for the night. However, seeing their daughter in a critical condition, the parents took her to a private hospital where doctors performed surgery on her.

Vittal Reddy, Parigi Sub-Inspector said the Mohammad Rafiq has been running the centre for the last one year. The victim’s family, which belongs to Dharur, approached Rafiq after he was referred to them by their relatives. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy and MLA M Anand directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to her.