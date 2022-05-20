Teenager attacked by brother’s employer dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old Mohd Hussain, who was attacked by his brother’s employer Imran and his associates at Rajendranagar, died while undergoing treatment late on Wednesday. According to the police, Imran and three others reached the victim’s home, dragged him out and attacked him with stones and sticks, leaving him severely injured. Hussain was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

Police said Hassan, a resident of Sun City in Rajendranagar works in a hotel. On May 12, Farooq, who also works at the same hotel, asked Hassan to get noodles from shop. When Hassan refused, Farooq threw hot starch at Hassan.

After returning home, Hassan informed his mother and brother Hussain about the incident. They went to the hotel and questioned Farooq and hotel owner Imran. Abused by the hotel staff, they returned home. Later during the day, Imran and three others reached the victim’s home and attacked Hussain.

Rajendranagar police registered a murder case and are investigating.