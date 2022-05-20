STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana signs MoU with King’s College London

This will involve collaborative research projects, staff and student exchanges, as well as curriculum development and upskilling. 

MoU signed in connection with the Pharma University at Hyderabad Pharma City in the presence of   IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Government of Telangana has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King’s College London. This MoU sets out a joint intention between King’s College and the State to explore the development of higher educational provision within the Telangana Pharma City. This will involve collaborative research projects, staff and student exchanges, as well as curriculum development and upskilling. 

The partnership fostered between King’s College and Telangana will help to support the vision for Pharma City,of which the creation of a life sciences higher education provision forms a key element.IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to London follows an engaging trip to India by King’s delegates, including president and Principal of King’s College London last month, spearheaded by the British Council as part of its focus to strengthen HE sectors through internationalisation in both India and the UK.

At the signing ceremony,  KTR said, “Hyderabad Pharma City will be the world’s largest pharma cluster and the establishment of a Life Sciences & Pharma University is an integral part of the Pharma City vision. With Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem estimated at USD 50 billion, combined with King’s College London’s world leading expertise in research and training, I’m hopeful that this collaboration will deliver mutually beneficial partnerships for both Telangana and the UK.”Professor Shitij Kapur, president & Principal of King’s College London said, “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to develop higher education provision in Telangana.”

