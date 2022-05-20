Twelve year old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being touted as another instance of stray dogs menace, a 12-year-old boy was found dead allegedly after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs near the Musi riverbed in Kulsumpura area of Hyderabad on Thursday. The deceased, Syed Sufiyan, a Class 5 student, had gone to the river for fishing, said Kulsumpura Inspector, adding that they suspect that the dogs attacked him and mauled him to death. “However, we are also looking into the possibility that he died before and the dogs mauled his body.

Only after the report of the post-mortem examination is out, we can ascertain the cause of death. For now, a suspicious death case has been registered and further investigation is in process,” he said. Police said the boy resides near the Musi river along with his parents — Syed Ali, who works at a nearby hotel on a daily wage, and his mother, who is a homemaker. At around 11 am, Sufiyan told his mother that he was going fishing, which was a regular pastime for the 12-year-old.

An hour later, locals reportedly saw a pack of stray dogs attacking him and rushed to his rescue, but had found that he was already dead. As the news of the child’s death spread, Sufiyan’s parents also rushed to the spot and identified the body. “He left home for fishing as usual. I expected that he would return for lunch soon,” his parents told the police.

The boy sustained serious injuries all over the body, and the skin on the scalp was also ripped off, the cops said. Recently, a two-year-old boy Anas was killed by stray dogs in the Golconda area. This is the second such incident within a month.

GHMC to intensify sterilisation

GHMC officials said that sterilisation will be intensified from present 200 to 300 per day. Sterilisation of nearly 60 per cent of the street dogs has been completed, they stated