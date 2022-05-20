Two drown in Malkaram lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two brothers accidentally drowned in Malkaram lake near Jawaharnagar of Rachakonda commissionerate on Thursday. According to police, Shaik Abdul and Shaik Alta were declared brought dead to the hospital while their neighbour Muneeb, is undergoing treatment.

The police said that on Thursday evening, the victims’ father took them to the lake along with Muneeb. He gave them bath and made them sit on a rock and went a few meters away for some work. In his absence, the boys entered the lake one after the other. On seeing Abdul and Atlaf drowning, Muneeb raised alarm. The victims’ father rushed to the spot and first pulled out Muneeb. He was soon joined by others who pulled out Abdul and Alta. All the three involved in the incident are aged below 10 years. Jawaharnagar police have registered a case and started the probe.