STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two drown in Malkaram lake

Two brothers accidentally drowned in Malkaram lake near Jawaharnagar of Rachakonda commissionerate on Thursday.

Published: 20th May 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two brothers accidentally drowned in Malkaram lake near Jawaharnagar of Rachakonda commissionerate on Thursday. According to police, Shaik Abdul and Shaik Alta were declared brought dead to the hospital while their neighbour Muneeb, is undergoing treatment.

The police said that on Thursday evening, the victims’ father took them to the lake along with Muneeb. He gave them bath and made them sit on a rock and went a few meters away for some work. In his absence, the boys entered the lake one after the other. On seeing Abdul and Atlaf drowning, Muneeb raised alarm. The victims’ father rushed to the spot and first pulled out Muneeb. He was soon joined by others who pulled out Abdul and Alta. All the three involved in the incident are aged below 10 years. Jawaharnagar police have registered a case and started the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp