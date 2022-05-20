STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wall of scrap godown collapses in Hyderabad, no one hurt

The wall of a scrap godown and a portion of a building collapsed in Bhoiguda of Secunderabad on Thursday.

Published: 20th May 2022

The wall of the scrap godown, where 12 labourers had died in a fire accident in March, collapsed on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wall of a scrap godown and a portion of a building collapsed in Bhoiguda of Secunderabad on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported. The scrap godown in question was in news earlier in March after 12 labourers died in a fire accident.

Officials with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) told Express that the damaged wall would be completely demolished. The locals saw the wall collapsing on the road and immediately alerted the police. The officials barricaded the area. 

The locals criticised the GHMC for not taking any protective measures to prevent accidents from happening again. It has been two months since the accident, but the authorities are yet to demolish the remaining structure, they said.

