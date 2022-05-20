Wall of scrap godown collapses in Hyderabad, no one hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wall of a scrap godown and a portion of a building collapsed in Bhoiguda of Secunderabad on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported. The scrap godown in question was in news earlier in March after 12 labourers died in a fire accident.

Officials with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) told Express that the damaged wall would be completely demolished. The locals saw the wall collapsing on the road and immediately alerted the police. The officials barricaded the area.

The locals criticised the GHMC for not taking any protective measures to prevent accidents from happening again. It has been two months since the accident, but the authorities are yet to demolish the remaining structure, they said.