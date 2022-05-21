Meaningful cinema should reflect society, says Venkaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon filmmakers to produce meaningful cinema that reflects social reality and leaves a positive impact on society. He made these remarks while unveiling the first volume of the collected works of prominent Telugu film lyricist and poet, late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry on his birth anniversary, organised by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday.

Paying rich tributes to the lyricist, the Vice-President observed that music in cinema could have great literary value and could effectively take the poetic tradition to the masses. He stressed the need to “strive for excellence in film music and lyrics outside the straitjacket of commercial equations.”

Stating that cinema is a powerful medium that could have a lasting impression on people’s minds, he said that filmmakers have a responsibility to not glorify violence, portray obscenity, create unrest or stoke communal divisions in the society.