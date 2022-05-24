Couple dumps baby’s body in Moinabad lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shiva and Anusha, a couple from Kodangal in Vikarabad district disposed of the body of their prematurely born son in a lake at Moinabad, unable to bear the expenses for his final rites. The incident, which occurred four days ago, came to light after locals found the child’s body found floating in the lake and alerted the police. Police said Anusha delivered a premature baby on May 14. He was sick and died undergoing treatment three days later.

On Tuesday, the staff at the hospital handed over the child’s body to the couple and they went to Kodangal. However, they dumped the child’s body in a lake near Moinabad and went on their way. Two days later, the locals found the body and called the police who traced the couple. They found that the couple were financially weak and could not afford their child’s final rites.