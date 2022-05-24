Nail it! Like Alia  

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days of the classic manicure. Today, it is all about nail art, that too, the glamorous yet simply aesthetic kind. Brides ought to be extra conscious about their nails to make them look the prettiest yet simple. Prim and almond-shaped off white nails gave Alia Bhatt an elegant bride vibe and if you are looking for something similar, check out these recommendations from Tanya Bansal, a well-known make-up and nail artist from the city

Baby Boomers

Alia Bhatt’s nails seen in wedding pictures are the hot trend now. The art is technically called the baby boomers style. “In baby boomers style, there is a nude colour, followed by a white tip that gently mergers with the nude shade,” says Tanya Bansal. Brides these days are simply drooling over these ombrés. For the first time, brides are going for white tips. Thanks to Alia Bhatt, these nails look absolutely elegant. Sometimes, brides demand a dew stone for little glitter to baby boomer nails.

Take good care of your nails

Eat healthy food and loads of proteins. Apply cuticle oil every night for good nourishment of nails. Always get good products of gel manicure. Using the right kind of products is important for nails to stay healthy

Shades that go with Baby Boomers

Pastel-like shades along with glitter sprinkles go perfectly well. Bright reds and maroons are taken over by subtle shades. Many have been preferring nude colours over darker shades these days.

