Neeraj murder: Four accused sent to judicial remand

HYDERABAD: The four accused named in the murder of Neeraj Pawar were sent to judicial remand on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police reportedly hunted down one absconding person and are taking steps to nab the other cousin.Two cousins of the deceased’s wife Sanjana and their two friends were taken into custody within 24 hours of the offence taking place. They were produced before the city court on Sunday and sent to judicial remand.

The police on Saturday said that they would try to get the accused into police custody followed by a speedy trial conviction.The investigation process with seven teams, including technical team, led to the accused who were arrested on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Cops said the accused Vijay Yadav and Sanjay Yadav were intoxicated during the time of the incident.

Police said Sanjana’s cousins were provoked by Neeraj’s constant presence. Teams are still in the lookout for two absconding persons — Abhinandan Yadav and Mahesh Aheer Yadav. Technical teams are following up on the mobile signals.

A source revealed that the accused’s family were allegedly contacted by the accused. They purportedly revealed that the duo headed to Pune and the teams are also on the search. The cops refused to divulge any more details about the probe.