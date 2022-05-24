Playful and poised

Reshmi Chakravorty By

HYDERABAD : In a symphony of coral colours, radiant prints and breezy silhouettes, Hyderabad-based House of Soi’s new collection Desert Rose is an invitation to a summer garden. Straight from yellows to oranges, blues to bright pinks, it captures the spirit of summer in all its glory. “In January, I visited Hampi, Karnataka. The visit had a tremendous effect on me, especially the flora and fauna of the UNESCO heritage site. The research took us more than three months and I am really happy with the prints we got-corals looking like cacti in the best of pantone seasonal colors of orange, green and purple,” shares Sarika Pawar, Founder and Creative Director of House of Soi.

The brand is the brainchild of sisters Sarika Pawar and Archana Shah, with an aim to bring new-age affordable millennial clothing to consumers of high street fashion. The brand came to life in October 2020 and the products are aimed to be known for statement–making prints with a modern bohemian sensibility. While Archana has studied fashion at the London school of Fashion and Central Saint Martins, Sarika has studied Business Management with diverse experience in fashion marketing. The sisters share the same passion for travelling, enjoying good food and appreciating the finer things, which has fueled the design sensibilities to create House of Soi.

Fabrics used in this collection are the classic natural Bemberg Crepe, Bemberg Silk and Satin Linens that promise elegance. Amalgamating the best of both, House of Soi brings to you a collection that is both comfortable and luxurious.

“The collection is brought to life inspired by the brand’s iconic design sensibility. The summer favourite floral accents and gentleness of the breezy silhouettes paired together encapsulating the powerhouse of the modern women and embracing femininity,” she says. Taking a contemporary approach to fashion, the brand added pieces like open shirts and short co-ords, skirt sets and cut out dresses, crop tops, bralettes, co-ords, dresses and more.

“We have kept our signature styles of playful jumpsuits and airy kaftans in the collection as well. As for our next collection in the offing, it will be a limited piece capsule line for a completely different audience. It will be done in a couple of months,”concludes Sarika.