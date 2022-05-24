Police scan 300 CCTVs to nab thief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway police had to scan footage from nearly 300 CCTV cameras in and around Secunderabad Railway Station in order to crack a theft case that was reported at the railway station recently. The investigation finally led to the arrest of 30-year-old Aruri Priya, who was identified as a habitual offender. Police recovered from her 53 grams of stolen gold and diamond jewellery, which is worth Rs 6.31 lakh.

On May 17, the victim came to Secunderabad Railway Station along with her family to board a Manuguru-bound train. Priya noticed the victim and followed her till she entered an elevator on platform 1. Taking advantage of huge rush, the suspect covered the victim’s hand bag with her saree, unzipped it and stole a box containing gold and diamond jewellery.

B Anuradha, SP Railway Police said that the teams scanned footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras to finally identify the offender. Further, employing technical analysis, they apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen jewellery. Police also found that the suspect was also involved in theft cases at Kukatpally, Petbasheerabad and KPHB.