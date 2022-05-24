Say ‘I do’, softly

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It’s raining weddings this season and with each passing month, brides are looking for the latest trends to look their best! This time around, it’s minimalism that’s rocking the wedding market. CE talks to designers, makeup artists and others who break the trend down for us and share tips and tricks to get it right.

Being a minimalist bride isn’t a choice for just a day, says fashion designer Archana Puneet from Archana & Puneet. “A minimalist bride is someone who enjoys being and living a life of a plain Jane. So it’s all about her choices and way of living — from food, clothing, footwear, jewellery, accessories, even mode of commute,” she explains. So for a minimal wedding — that are mostly happening in farm houses, the backyard of an ancestral home (remember Alia Bhatt?), an ancient temple, riverside, barn/hills —the colour, texture and even textile of your ensemble should go with the theme, Archana adds.

Ensemble

“Since such weddings keep events and rituals to just mehendi, haldi and wedding, they have enough to spend on beautiful designs without looking underdressed for the event — people often confuse the two. A simple kanjeevaram or lightweight Banarasi saree would be perfect,” Archana says, addings that tones of sage green, powder blue, brick red, ivory and mango yellow are trending this minimalist season. “The idea is to do away with loud colours like reds, oranges and fuchsias. Beige is a hit this season,” says Priyanka Parvathaneni, co-founder of Tease Dry Bar, a salon in Jubillee Hills.

Lovely tresses

When it comes to hair styling, Priyanka says that it’s time we ditch heavy and go the neat and classy way: “Telugus are generally fond of the long poola jada (flower plait) but most brides these days are wanting to skip that for elegant and not-so-fussy hairstyles. They’re choosing simple pin up and semi-braided loose hair with cute little accessories in their hair that go with their outfit.” Archana adds, “Hair can be a semi-messy bun or a braid with baby breath flowers.”

Minimal bling

While weddings were usually about pompous jewellery that had the bride drowning in heavy gold jewellery, Archana says, “Jewellery can be either from your mother’s or grandmother’s treasure chest. A simple matha patti, nose ring, neck piece, bangles and chandelier earrings would complete the look.”

Cute-icles

Nails, which are often ignored, can be French nude with no nail art, because they go well with any colour of the saree or lehenga one wears, Archana opines. Priyanka says, “Opt for practical nail art that does not restrict you to just your wedding.”

Makeup

“Makeup should be nude tones with warm bronzers or gold depending on the skin tone,” says Archana who is seconded by Priyanka who says, “Work on enhancing the features of the bride that already exist. Keep loud colours at bay, work on bright eyes and maybe keep the lips nude. You can play around with multiple shades around the eyes, while eyelashes can be a gamechanger, where it creates an edgy, subtle look.”

Best foot forward

Archana concludes saying, “Footwear should be comfortable — block heels or juttis will be ideal.”