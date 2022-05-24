Woman ends life, bro-in-law dumps body in Sileru Dam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tortured by her brother-in-law and his wife over some property issues, a woman ended her life by jumping into a well in Mominpet of Vikarabad. However, fearing that Sangamma’s suicide may lead to his arrest, her brother-in-law Srinivas, with the help of a friend, retrieved the body from the well and dumped it in Sileru Dam.

According to police, the incident took place on May 16. But it came to light only when Sangamma’s daughter approached the police on Sunday. Based on some clues collected during the initial investigation, police found the body floating in the dam. A case was registered against Srinivas, who pretended to be innocent. However, after a thorough probe, police took him into custody.