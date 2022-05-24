STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman ends life, bro-in-law dumps body in Sileru Dam

Tortured by her brother-in-law and his wife over some property issues, a woman ended her life by jumping into a well in Mominpet of Vikarabad. 

Published: 24th May 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tortured by her brother-in-law and his wife over some property issues, a woman ended her life by jumping into a well in Mominpet of Vikarabad. However, fearing that Sangamma’s suicide may lead to his arrest, her brother-in-law Srinivas, with the help of a friend, retrieved the body from the well and dumped it in Sileru Dam.

According to police, the incident took place on May 16. But it came to light only when Sangamma’s daughter approached the police on Sunday. Based on some clues collected during the initial investigation, police found the body floating in the dam. A case was registered against Srinivas, who pretended to be innocent. However, after a thorough probe, police took him into custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp