Construction firm accused of encroaching on ALIND land

ALIND, which is in possession of the land valued at around Rs 800 crore since 1961, claimed that there are cases against KNR at the Chandanagar police station

Published: 25th May 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

CPM secretary K Narayana along with party workers visits the ALIND land that has been allegedly encroached upon by KNR Constructions in Hyderabad on Tuesday | RVK Rao

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 40 employees working for Aluminium Industries Limited (ALIND) spread over 98.14 acres of land in a prime location beside the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and their families are living under threat from KNR Constructions, which had allegedly trespassed into ALIND’s premises and erected a fence, claiming the fenced area to be theirs. 

ALIND, which is in possession of the land valued at around Rs 800 crore since 1961, claimed that there are cases against KNR at the Chandanagar police station. In the early hours of May 14, masked men employed by KNR Constructions encroached into their area and erected a fencing with the help of police, they said. KNR along with police have threatened their employees, their family members with dire consequences, if they didn’t leave the place.

Meanwhile, K Narayana, CPI secretary, also visited the ALIND premises, verified the encroachment claims, fence put up by KNR and expressed solidarity with the employees and their families. ALIND is into manufacturing of metal and cement handling equipment, stone crushers and also defence equipment.

SD Rama Raju, Unit Head, ALIND, said, KNR Constructions is claiming that they are the owners of the land. “ If that is true, what is the point in entering the land during the midnight and why are their people wearing masks and attacking our employees and creating a fear among us,” he questioned.

KNR Constructions has been only claiming ownership of the land, but never produced any document to support their claims. The company was sick for a very long time and it is picking up business now. “At a time when we are scaling up production and recruiting people, this land encroaching activity is disturbing us,” he added.

