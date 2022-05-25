STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firm’s workers, families stare at uncertain future

In the dead of the night, a group of men wearing masks and accompanied by heavy earth moving machinery swooped down in the area and started works. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The laying of the fence has cut off three families of ALIND employees from the outside world. For around a week, these families including a two-year-old child of an employee are living in fear of goondas allegedly deployed by KNR Constructions. They do not even have basic amenities like water and electricity. 

In the dead of the night, a group of men wearing masks and accompanied by heavy earth moving machinery swooped down in the area and started works. The women and other family members in these houses, were gripped by fear for more than three hours. An employee residing in these quarters fled, fearing an attack by the construction company’s henchmen and is now in hiding, staying away from his wife and two-year-old son. 

“When men in their family were not present, the girl had to crawl under the fence, go to the other side to attend her examination. We are suffering without water, electricity and mosquitoes all over the area,” the families said.The management has been restoring power and water supply to these three homes, but the KNR Constructions goons keep disrupting the supply. 

Inspector denies charges

K Kastro, Chandanagar Inspector,  said the issue is a civil matter and they never supported one party over the other in such matters. 

