Flyover will destroy our lives: Ramnagar locals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several residents of Ramnagar are protesting against the GHMC’s proposal for the construction of a steel flyover between Ramnagar- Baghlingampally claiming it will not benefit locals or ease traffic. According to residents, the flow of vehicular traffic between Ramnagar and Bagh Lingampally is very low and there is no traffic problem and the construction of a flyover in such an area, they say, is surprising. Initially, the flyover was designed to end near the RTC Kalyana Mandapam. However, the flyover design changed suddenly and now it will end near Dr BR Ambedkar College, which is of no use, they insist.

“GHMC officials are issuing notices to remove some flats and independent houses in the area. No one understands why the design has been changed or why the flyover extension is being done. But we will not tolerate these actions that tear down our property, the houses in which we live, and question our very existence. The middle-class and retired employees are becoming victims of the flyover,” said N Srinivas, a local resident.

At present, GHMC is carrying out steel flyover works at RTC X roads. This 2.8-km-long steel flyover will be the longest such facility in Hyderabad and works are on at a brisk pace. After finishing works from Indira Park to VST Junction, GHMC will begin the construction of the three-lane bidirectional flyover from Ramnagar to Bagh Lingampally. This will be built at an estimated cost of `76 crore.