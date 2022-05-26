One arrested for stealing bikes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man was arrested by the sleuths with the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad, and West Zone crime team for stealing two-wheelers, on Wednesday. The cops also seized three bikes from his possession.

The accused Shaik Abdullah Pasha, a bike taxi driver with Rapido, would steal two-wheelers from Abids and Saifabad police station limits in the city. The probe against him was started after the police received complaints regarding the theft of three Hero Glamour motorcycles, one of which didn’t have a licence plate.

The police tracked him with the help of CCTV footage and informants and nabbed him within 24 hours of the case being registered. He was also sent to judicial remand.