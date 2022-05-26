STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Weekend getaways

Travel blogger Usha Datta lists a few places that one could visit over the weekend. 

Published: 26th May 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Shreya Veronica 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Wondering where you can go this weekend? How about a road trip? But where? There are some beautiful places in the boarders of both the Telugu states that you might like to spend time out with your family or friends. Road trips have always been a fun ride and when you get to halt at a place that is beautiful and has also got a lot of exciting things to do then what else would one need. Travel blogger Usha Datta lists a few places that one could visit over the weekend. 

Mounam Yoga Farm

Speaking about places that one can try for a weekend getaway Usha says, “We have beautiful places around the boarders of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. From a simple road trip to a small vacation over the weekend. Just take your car and go on a drive and have fun with your friends and family. There are multiple recommendations for different types of travelers catering to various interests — home stays, farm stays, luxury tent stay in green haven amidst nature with ample parking space, various activities planned for guests like nature walks, are the go to this summer.”

Here are some places that you can check out

Alisagar, Nizamabad district: Haritha hotel for stay (Lake: Alisagar water body comes under Telangana tourism.)Orvakal, Karnool district - Haritha resort for stay (Nature: Orvakal Rock Garden)Temple Circuit: Vontimitta, Mahanandi, Ahobliam and Srisailam. (Temple Tour: This could also include Tirumala and Tirupati)Tirumala Hills: Temperature is many degrees low and the dense green forest adding to cool pleasant climate. New on the must visit places in Tirumala is the hike Jabali and Srivari Padalu (The ascent and view points are mesmerising) Mounam Yoga Farm: Farm stay in organic farm in Vargal, Siddipet (Glamping: luxury tent stay including food, adventure activities, hiking and camping) For people who don’t want to travel far yet have their needs met then ‘Mounam Yoga Farm’ is the go to place which is about 50 km from Hyderabad city center. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Travel Road Trips
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp