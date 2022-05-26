Weekend getaways

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering where you can go this weekend? How about a road trip? But where? There are some beautiful places in the boarders of both the Telugu states that you might like to spend time out with your family or friends. Road trips have always been a fun ride and when you get to halt at a place that is beautiful and has also got a lot of exciting things to do then what else would one need. Travel blogger Usha Datta lists a few places that one could visit over the weekend.

Mounam Yoga Farm

Speaking about places that one can try for a weekend getaway Usha says, “We have beautiful places around the boarders of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. From a simple road trip to a small vacation over the weekend. Just take your car and go on a drive and have fun with your friends and family. There are multiple recommendations for different types of travelers catering to various interests — home stays, farm stays, luxury tent stay in green haven amidst nature with ample parking space, various activities planned for guests like nature walks, are the go to this summer.”

Here are some places that you can check out

Alisagar, Nizamabad district: Haritha hotel for stay (Lake: Alisagar water body comes under Telangana tourism.)Orvakal, Karnool district - Haritha resort for stay (Nature: Orvakal Rock Garden)Temple Circuit: Vontimitta, Mahanandi, Ahobliam and Srisailam. (Temple Tour: This could also include Tirumala and Tirupati)Tirumala Hills: Temperature is many degrees low and the dense green forest adding to cool pleasant climate. New on the must visit places in Tirumala is the hike Jabali and Srivari Padalu (The ascent and view points are mesmerising) Mounam Yoga Farm: Farm stay in organic farm in Vargal, Siddipet (Glamping: luxury tent stay including food, adventure activities, hiking and camping) For people who don’t want to travel far yet have their needs met then ‘Mounam Yoga Farm’ is the go to place which is about 50 km from Hyderabad city center.

