Women used as cover for ganja smuggling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As police and other law enforcement agencies are cracking down on ganja smugglers in Telangana, those involved in the illegal business are coming up with new ways to dodge the cops and deliver the contraband to the destinations. One such latest tactic used by the smugglers is to be accompanied by women during ganja transportation.

Rachakonda police unravelled this latest trend with the arrest of a 10-member gang including two women, involved in ganja smuggling from Andhra Pradesh to Mumbai via Hyderabad. Among the 10 arrested, two women Ravali and Sangeetha were hired by the gang. The gang promised to pay them Rs 25,000 per trip, just to accompany them. Police found one of main accused Srikanth conceived this idea of using women’s cover for a safe passage.

It was revealed that during interrogation, the accused told police that they used women as cover because if women are on board, there are minute chances of police stopping them or checking, which gives ganja a safe passage. Even if there is a check, it would not be a thorough check, they told police.However, based on credible information, police teams busted this gang’s activities. This is the first time this gang had women with them and they landed in the police net.