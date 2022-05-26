Youth held for raping minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old by luring her for marriage. Police said the accused M Raju, who worked for an e-commerce company, trapped the minor victim while she was returning home from school. On several occasions, he assured her that he would marry her and sexually assaulted her after gaining her confidence since December 2021, the cops added.

The offence came to light only after the victim fell sick and was taken to a hospital by her mother a few days ago. The doctors there confirmed that she was pregnant. Upon being confronted the girl revealed the identity of the accused. He was booked under POCSO Act and sent to remand.