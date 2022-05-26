STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth held for raping minor

The offence came to light only after the victim fell sick and was taken to a hospital by her mother a few days ago.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old by luring her for marriage. Police said the accused M Raju, who worked for an e-commerce company, trapped the minor victim while she was returning home from school. On several occasions, he assured her that he would marry her and sexually assaulted her after gaining her confidence since December 2021, the cops added.

The offence came to light only after the victim fell sick and was taken to a hospital by her mother a few days ago. The doctors there confirmed that she was pregnant. Upon being confronted the girl revealed the identity of the accused. He was booked under POCSO Act and sent to remand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp